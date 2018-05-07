SABC ‘puts the record straight’ after 26 employees fired

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) 'put the record straight' after it was reported that 26 staff members in their licence collection department were fired last week Wednesday.

Media Workers' Association of South Africa general secretary Tuwani Gumani confirmed that the workers were dismissed after embarking on a go-slow three months ago, despite obtaining a CCMA certificate that allowed industrial action.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said employees had committed "an act of misconduct" in that they embarked on "unprotected strike action".

"Consequently, they were subjected to an internal disciplinary process, which was in compliance with the requirements of procedural and substantive fairness," Seapolelo said.

City Press reported that disgraced SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng put the licence collection agents, originally outsourced by global company Teleresources, onto three-year contracts.

"The workers signed the contract because they thought that they were getting more money. In the end they signed on to worse working conditions," Gumani told News24.

Gumani added that employees did not receive any benefits and received marginal increases.

"That disciplinary process they are talking about is a farce. The chairperson of the hearing did not show up. Next thing, the employees receive letters telling them that they have been 'relieved of their duties' and they couldn't provide any reasons," Gumani said.

"Legally, what they should have done, is either implement no-work-no-pay or a lock-out. Their process is irregular."

Gumani said that the union had approached the Portfolio Committee on Communications on the matter.

"When we explained what had happened they were shocked. We are going to make submissions to them this week," he said.

"We will make our submissions and the committee will put pressure on the board, who will in turn put pressure on the executive. We will either wait for this process to unfold or approach the CCMA."

