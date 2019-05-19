 

SABC Radio park declared safe for occupation after diesel spill evacuation

2019-05-19 17:17

Canny Maphanga

The South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) Radio Park has been handed back to the broadcaster after it was cleared and declared safe for occupation.

This announcement comes after representatives of the Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Fire Chief conducted a final air sampling and health and safety inspection on Sunday.

"A detailed report on the incident will be submitted to the Department of Labour, as required by legislation and an assessment of the damage will continue in order to quantify the financial implications of the damage caused by the diesel spillage," spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said in a statement on Sunday.

The radio park in Auckland Park, Johannesburg was evacuated on Wednesday after 2 000 litres of diesel had leaked from a generator on the 15th floor.

Employees were further instructed to stay at home, News24 earlier reported.

ALSO READ - Diesel spill: SABC radio building a 'no-go zone', floors might need to be knocked out

Employees have since been instructed to return to work on Monday where staff from the wellness centre will be on standby, should anyone require any health related examination.  

"The SABC would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the Johannesburg EMS, Fire Chief, external service providers as well as the SABC team, for having worked tirelessly over the last four days in the clean-up operation, to ensure that the building is safe and habitable.

The corporation also thanked its employees for their understanding and patience Mthembu concluded.


