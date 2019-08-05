 

SABC report an important milestone after a painful period - board chairperson

2019-08-05 11:22

News24 Correspondent

SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. (File, Gallo Images)

SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. (File, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Retired executive director of the Press Council of SA, Joe Thloloe, says that while a commission of inquiry looking into editorial interference at the SABC found there was no link between Luthuli House and the public broadcaster, "[the] spectre of the ANC hovered over the newsroom".

The commission, chaired by Thloloe, looked into political and editorial interference at the troubled state broadcaster.

He presented the commission's report at the broadcaster's headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Monday.

During his briefing, Thloloe said the commission found that SABC staff were not only angry with enforcers, but also with each other. He added that the SABC needs healing from the "scourge of enforcers" and to attend to team building, focusing on the common good.

In a statement issued on Monday, the SABC said the report details findings with respect to a very painful period in the history of the public broadcaster.

SABC 'oblivious to infringements'

"The SABC board is deeply concerned about the findings on individual employees named in the report as being implicated in editorial interference. It further notes the finding of the report that the SABC 'suffered from the capricious use of authority and power to terrorise staff and to deflect the corporation from its mandate and its editorial policies'," SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini said.

He said that the public broadcaster will not tolerate any interference in its editorial independence.

"The SABC commits to taking urgent disciplinary action against those implicated, in terms of the SABC's disciplinary code and policies," Makhathini said.

While the editorial interference inquiry was in progress, another also probed sexual harassment allegations in the workplace.

Acting group CEO Nomsa Philiso had said the inquiries followed recommendations by the SABC ad hoc committee that editorial interference and unlawful conduct be dealt with.

The sexual harassment inquiry found that the state broadcaster did not take sexual harassment seriously and needed to develop a culture that embraced the enhancement of human rights and gender rights. It also found that the broadcaster was oblivious to infringements of its sexual harassment policies.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    sabc  |  johannesburg  |  media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Leaked Ramaphosa emails are just 'smoke and mirrors' - Presidency

2019-08-05 11:02

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot goes to two players 2019-08-04 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 