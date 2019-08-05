 

SABC set to release report into editorial interference

2019-08-05 05:23

Sesona Ngqakamba

SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. (File, Gallo Images)

SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. (File, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will on Monday release its much anticipated report into editorial interference. 

The commission, chaired by Press Council executive director Joe Thloloe, was tasked to look into political and editorial interference at the troubled state broadcaster.

Thloloe will be presenting the report at the broadcaster's headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. 

The commission was also investigating the veracity of interference in the newsroom and probing "personal favours" in the workplace.

Among those who had made submissions to the commission was Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who had claimed that his party had been "marginalised as a new player and opposition political party, particularly before and during the general elections of 2014", News24 previously reported

Ndlozi claimed that, when other media platforms invited the party during its launch, Morning Live had refused.

While the editorial interference inquiry ran, another was also probing sexual harassment in the workplace. 

Acting group CEO Nomsa Philiso had said the inquiries followed recommendations by the SABC ad hoc committee that editorial interference and unlawful conduct be dealt with.

The sexual harassment inquiry found that the state broadcaster did not take sexual sexual harassment seriously and needed to develop a culture that embraced the enhancement of human rights and gender rights. It also found that the broadcaster was oblivious to infringements of its sexual harassment policies.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sabc  |  johannesburg  |  media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

489 people arrested in Tshwane over weekend -SAPS

2019-08-04 22:03

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot goes to two players 2019-08-04 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 