SABC staff evacuated after fire breaks out in Radio Park building

A fire broke out in a canteen at the SABC's Radio Park building in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu told Radio 702 that the building had been evacuated and that several people had been treated for smoke inhalation.

Mthembu was unavailable when contacted by News24.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire had been caused by a faulty stove.

"It was nothing major, no one was injured," he said.

In May, employees at the state broadcaster were evacuated following a diesel leak.

At the time, Mulaudzi said the 15th floor of the building was completely flooded and a no-go zone.



"Due to the nature of the risk which we might have, because of the capacity of that standby generator... there is a risk of a fire incident if we don’t manage it properly.



"Hence we have decided that everyone who is inside the building must be evacuated so that we can monitor while the spillage cleaning services are busy," he said.