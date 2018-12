A general view of the SABC headquarters on July 11, 2014 in Johannesburg. (GALLO IMAGES)

The SABC has suspended alleged perpetrators who were identified in its Commission of Inquiry into Sexual Harassment.

Those implicated include the alleged "sex-for-jobs" perpetrators, who have been served with requisite notices to afford them an opportunity to make written submissions as to why they believe the preliminary suspensions should not be made final.

Some of those implicated are managers at the public broadcaster.

The Commission's report also identified additional employees who may have been complicit by either aiding or abetting sexual harassment, through their act of omission or commission.

"The SABC is in the process of formulating charges (against those complicit) in line with HR policies and legislation," the broadcaster's spokesperson Neo Momodu said.

The SABC believes it has sufficient grounds to investigate further and has consequently issued suspension notices to the alleged perpetrators confirming their suspensions, pending a disciplinary inquiry", she concluded.

