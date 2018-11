The SABC is expected to announce the findings and recommendations of a commission of inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment at the broadcaster on Tuesday.



Spokesperson Neo Modumo said the independent commission had completed its work and presented its report to the broadcaster's board.



"The SABC board accepted the commission's report in its entirety and has directed the executive directors to implement the recommendations," Modumo said.





The commission was established in June this year together with another which focused on political and management interference in news decisions.



The SABC, however, has not yet said if that process has been completed and when the findings and recommendations would be made known.



The commissions came off the back of recommendations from an ad hoc parliamentary committee that was established to deal with instances of unlawful conduct within the broadcaster.



Last week the SABC announced its intention to lay off 981 permanent employees and 1 200 freelancers as part of a restructuring process.