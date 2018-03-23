 

SABC top brass to meet disgruntled unions over planned changes

2018-03-23 22:31

Jenni Evans

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The SABC's acting CEO Nomsa Philiso is planning to meet unions to discuss proposed changes at the public broadcaster that have upset many staff members, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Friday.

"The issues around that engagement with unions and the SABC are done directly with each other," said Kganyago.

In an effort to resolve the impasse, Philiso will meet the unions to discuss the issues, said Kganyago.

Communication Workers' Union (CWU) secretary general Aubrey Tshabalala said the two main issues were that the proposed changes would be made without consultation, and that plans to reshuffle programming at SAfm and commercialise it would be in violation of the broadcaster's mandate to dedicate that station to public service.

READ: Stephen Grootes to join SAfm - sources

If the changes go ahead, the CWU said it would have no option but to go the legal route. The union is currently getting legal opinion on whether to approach the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration or the Labour Court.

Tshabalala said some of the changes involve bringing new staff members on board, when the SABC is supposed to be penny pinching.

"If the company does not budget, we will have to notify them of a legal process," he said.

The union wants to understand the rationale behind the changes, for new appointments to be transparent and for internal talent to be considered for vacant positions.

Comment was not immediately available from the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers' Union.

Read more on:    sabc

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng criminals target schools for electronics, food

2018-03-23 22:21

Inside News24

 
/News
Centurion shop owner says sinkholes are a 'time bomb waiting to happen'
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, March 23 2018-03-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 