The SABC has warned the public about would-be robbers posing as SABC TV licence officials.

The SABC on Friday said it noted "with concern" a WhatsApp message doing the rounds warning members of the public, particularly in the Weltevreden area, west of Johannesburg, about would-be robbers posing as SABC TV licence agents.

"The SABC wishes to inform the public that it has not appointed inspectors or officials for purposes of physical inspections of television sets from households.

"Any person that claims to be an SABC official or agent in order to gain access to a house or premises must be reported to police as they do not represent the SABC," the public broadcaster warned.

Last month, the SABC urged the public to continue to pay TV licences, as it was one of the few ways to keep the cash-strapped public broadcaster afloat in the short to medium term.

Revenue collection methods made up a major part of the turnaround strategy at the SABC, the portfolio committee on communications heard in September.

Deputy Communications Minister Pinky Kekana said it costs 76 cents a day per viewer to keep favoured soapies and shows on the air, "which has not been happening".

In the SABC's 2016/17 financial report, the broadcaster was owed a whopping R25bn by people who refused to pay their SABC TV licences.

Less than a third of people with TVs paid their licences.

