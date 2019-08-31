 

SABS looks to standardise reusable sanitary pads

2019-08-31 14:23

Nicole McCain, Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) is planning to standardise the manufacture of reusable sanitary towels, and wants the public's input.

The move for standardisation will ensure quality products are made available for indigent households, said Roshelle Pillay, spokesperson for SABS.

"The products are essential for indigent and under-served communities and contributes toward a better quality of life for girls and women. The specifications within the standard takes into account South African conditions and will result in quality, fit-for-purpose products that can be tested against a set of specifications," said Pillay.

The draft document looks to develop a new standard for reusable sanitary towels made of mainly cotton, which can be washed, sun-dried and reused. The standard is set on minimum requirements and will be open for public comment until September 25. The standard is expected to be finalised by March 2020.

According to Health24, the dangers of using inappropriate and unsterile materials for menstruation can result in health complications such as infections.

The technical committee which has developed the draft includes 22 industry experts and interested parties, with several national departments represented, explained Pillay.

"In addition to reusable sanitary towels being an environmentally sustainable product, providing dignity to millions of girls and women, [the standard] is also expected to encourage the local manufacturing industry. Compliance to the standard will enable manufacturers to create products for local markets and for the region.  Compliance to the product specifications can be measured through independent testing of the products and certification," said Pillay.

Western Cape Minister of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, has called on the public to make submissions on the draft standard.

"The introduction of such standards could be a game-changer for the sanitary industry in South Africa because the consequences of inadequate menstrual management extends beyond the classroom to health, dignity, psycho-social wellbeing, employment, and participation in society. Focusing on a holistic approach to menstrual hygiene management will go a long way to providing an interventional edge in this field," said Fernandez.

Requests for the draft standard can be made via www.sabs.co.za and comments can be emailed to dsscomments@sabs.co.za.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sabs  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Baby dies after being burned in Mahikeng hospital warmer, health MEC demands action

2019-08-31 13:39

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One winner scoops R540k 2019-08-30 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 