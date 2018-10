The SA Communist Party (SACP) says media questions directed at its general secretary, Blade Nzimande, are an attempt to intimidate the party from testifying at the state capture inquiry.

A media house sent the SACP questions this week regarding an investigation into allegations that Nzimande had been to the Gupta compound a few times.

Nzimande was asked about his links to the Gupta family and whether he would follow in the footsteps of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, who tendered his resignation after testifying at the inquiry.

In response, the SACP issued a statement in which it and Nzimande denounced the "spurious allegations" in the strongest terms.

On Sunday, it announced that it would approach the state capture inquiry to testify.

"The SACP reiterates the statement made by its general secretary, that there is no amount of intimidation – including continued smear campaigns – that will stop the party from going ahead to the commission of inquiry into state capture to testify."

Responding to claims that the Gupta's were SACP members, it said: "Had they ever tried to apply for SACP membership, the party would have rejected their application with contempt."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter