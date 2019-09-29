SACP drafts new proposal to dump ANC in local government elections - report

At their 2017 national congress, the SACP resolved to contest elections alone, away from the alliance, which also includes the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

In an about-turn earlier this year, and in the run up to the general elections in May, the SACP stood down their warning, saying they were pleased with efforts by the ANC to try re-build itself, but cautioned it that similar efforts should also be made to reconfigure the tripartite alliance.