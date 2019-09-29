 

SACP drafts new proposal to dump ANC in local government elections - report

2019-09-29 12:03
SACP second deputy general secretary, Solly Mapaila with general secretary Blade Nzimande. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

SACP second deputy general secretary, Solly Mapaila with general secretary Blade Nzimande. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Communist Party (SACP) is considering dumping its alliance partner, the ANC, and contesting to govern in a number of municipalities and wards in the 2021 local government elections independently, the Sunday Times reports.

According to the publication, the proposal is contained in an internal document drafted by the SACP in the run-up to its special national congress in December.

The discussion document titled "New possibilities, new challenges and new SACP responsibilities" says the party would have to analyse each municipality or ward it intends to contest to assess its electoral prospects, the publication reported.

The party's "capacity to mobilise its community, ideological maturity [and] the ability to lead a popular left front" are just some of the considerations which will be taken into consideration before a party candidate decision is taken.

It's not the first time the SACP has sounded such a warning to the ANC.

READ: SACP calls for 'decisive investigative and prosecutorial action' against state capture 

At their 2017 national congress, the SACP resolved to contest elections alone, away from the alliance, which also includes the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

In an about-turn earlier this year, and in the run up to the general elections in May, the SACP stood down their warning, saying they were pleased with efforts by the ANC to try re-build itself, but cautioned it that similar efforts should also be made to reconfigure the tripartite alliance.

More recently, the party has been critical of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's economic paper, saying it "violates the manner in which alliance partners are expected to consult each other", News24 previously reported.

Another bone of contention the SACP had was with President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement during his State of the Nation Address in February that he was looking to "unbundle Eskom" into three units: transmission, power generation and distribution.

The party warned it would "dump Ramaphosa if Eskom is unbundled" saying the "unbundling would benefit a new group of opportunists with business interests", City Press previously reported.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Read more on:    sacp  |  anc
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#GuptaLeaks wins global award for investigative journalism

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: 3 winners bag R129K 2019-09-28 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 