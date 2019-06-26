 

SACP, Nehawu at odds over Pravin Gordhan, Mkhwebane's investigation

2019-06-26 19:23

Lizeka Tandwa

Pravin Gordhan (File, Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Pravin Gordhan (File, Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"The SA Communist Party [SACP] must choose if they want us or if they want Pravin Gordhan."

This was the ultimatum Nehawu president Mzwandile Makwayiba gave to SACP second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila at the union's policy conference on Wednesday.

It came shortly after Mapaila went on a 15-minute rant defending Gordhan against any investigation by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. 

Makwayiba rose up to speak as Mapaila concluded his speech, cautioning the SACP against defending Gordhan, saying he had victimised Nehawu members. 

During his speech, Mapaila accused Mkhwebane of using the Chapter Nine institution as an instrument of political factions. He called on her to refrain from being the "hired gun of the fight back agenda" and to remain respectful of her office, "so that its judgment can remain legitimate not just of the law".

Mapaila said the rogue unit within the intelligence cluster had a stranglehold on the Public Protector's office, adding that it had also infiltrated opposition parties and were responsible for factional wars within the ANC. 

"Comrade Pravin was taken up by that office through the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority], which was also captured by the rogue elements. Shaun Abrahams withdrew the case against Comrade Pravin after they ostracized him. Any individual, even if we differ with him on ideology, when he is being victimized, we will come out as the SACP and defend them."

In October 2016, then-NPA head Shaun Abrahams withdrew a summons he initiated against then-finance minister Gordhan and former SARS officials Oupa Magashula and Ivan Pillay. This was over an investigation into a rogue unit at Sars while Gordhan was still its commissioner as well as his approval of early retirement benefits for Pillay. 

Calls for Mkhwebane to be recalled have intensified after she released a report following Abrahams' withdrawal of the summons in 2016, saying Gordhan should not have approved Pillay's early retirement and his re-employment on a fixed-term contract.

Mapaila explained that the SACP were standing up to protect Gordhan because Mkhwebane was using her office to launch an offensive against him.

In her remedial finding, Mkhwebane said President Cyril Ramaphosa should take appropriate disciplinary action against Gordhan for violating the Constitution.Gordhan has taken the findings on review. 

In another blow to the ruling party, Mkhwebane in a draft report last month found that Ramaphosa had "inadvertently" misled Parliament and had failed to declare the R500 000 donation to his 2017 ANC leadership campaign from former Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson.

This has placed her at odds with the two powerful figures. 

"The office of  the Public Protector is being used to deligitimise individuals. Particularly those who fight back whom rogue elements in the intelligence don't agree with, so that finally there could be adverse ruling against them," Mapaila said. 

He added that the cases Mkhwebane was investigating were moral cases and not criminal. 

Read more on:    sacp  |  nehawu  |  pravin gordhan  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Board was suspicious of public enterprises dept, ex SAA CEO tells inquiry

2019-06-26 19:04

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: 1 winner nets nearly R500k 2019-06-25 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 