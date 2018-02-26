 

SACP 'waiting to be consulted' on Cabinet reshuffle

2018-02-26 16:45

Tshidi Madia

Blade Nzimande. (File, Netwerk24)

Blade Nzimande. (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ekurhuleni – The SACP says it has not been consulted about a looming Cabinet reshuffle, but expects to have President Cyril Ramaphosa's ear before an announcement is made.

The SACP held a media briefing on Monday following its central meeting over the weekend. General secretary Blade Nzimande told journalists the party had yet to be consulted on any pending changes to the national executive.

OPINION: Ramaphosa's Cabinet: Who will stay and who will go?

Nzimande was booted out of Cabinet by former president Jacob Zuma in October 2017. The SACP claimed his axing was because he had been vocal about state capture and the party's demand for Zuma to be recalled.

"We are aware certainly that the president is consulting within the structures of the ANC.

"We hope that before he announces, we would also be consulted because we do have our own views, not just on names, but on certain urgent things we think should be done," said Nzimande.

His deputy, Solly Mapaila, reiterated this view but added a warning that the SACP would "express [itself] seriously" should it not be consulted.

'Phony ceasefire'

Nzimande, who said he had not been approached or asked to take up his old position as higher education minister yet, said he would cross that bridge when he came to it.

Mapaila, however, said there was a party position on this matter.

"He [Nzimande] was unceremoniously removed from Cabinet by president Zuma. Even leaders of the ANC were just informed that he had taken the decision, but we rejected that... and said comrade Blade must remain a member of Parliament," said Mapaila.

Defending the party's general secretary, Mapaila said Nzimande was not removed because he was incompetent, but for his views on state capture.

He also said those who supported the SACP's stance, including former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, were victimised.

The SACP also decried a false closing of ranks in the ANC. Calling on the organisation to not put up a "phony ceasefire in the name of ANC unity" ahead of the 2019 general elections, he warned that this would not only betray the struggle but also be rejected by the masses.

'The poor don't live on pap and bread alone' 

Although the SACP said it believed South Africa's new president, Ramaphosa, was serious about fighting state capture, the party was still worried that some leaders and state organs still had links to those implicated in the state capture project. The project is said to have resulted in the theft of millions from the country through a relationship between Zuma and his close friends, the Gupta family.

"A reconstructed and revitalised criminal justice system must be allowed to pursue its responsibilities." 

The party also took the opportunity to express its dissatisfaction over Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's announcement of a VAT increase during his budget speech last week.

"The SACP is extremely unhappy with the VAT. It marks the possible beginnings of regressive creep. While some basic foodstuffs are zero-rated, the working class and poor do not live on bread and pap alone," said Nzimande.

It also refuted claims by Gigaba that the poorest of the poor would not be affected by the increase.

"Other indirect taxes, like the increase of a fuel levy, will further impact on the cost of living for the poor." 

Read more on:    sacp  |  anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack gets R10k bail in Joburg nightclub case

2018-02-26 16:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Our land is being controlled by white foreigners' - Gugulethu backyarder
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Steenberg 17:46 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Cape Town 17:41 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 24 2018-02-24 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 