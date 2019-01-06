 

SACP will not contest elections outside of the tripartite alliance

2019-01-06 19:16

Pelane Phakgadi

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande (Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images, file)

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande (Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Communist Party (SACP) said that it will be supporting the African National Congress (ANC) to win the coming elections, on condition that the ANC runs a pro-poor agenda.

The SACP said that it is pleased so far with efforts by the ANC to try re-build itself, but cautioned it that those efforts should also be placed to reconfiguring the tripartite alliance.

This in contrast to the party's resolutions at its national congress in July 2017, where it was resolved that it will be contesting elections alone, away from the alliance.

The alliance include the ANC, SACP and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

READ: SACP resolves to contest elections

The communists have, however, done good on its threat on standing for elections outside of the tripartite at the Metsimaholo local municipality. The party won three seats during by-elections in December 2017.

Through coalition, the communist deployed Lindiwe Tshongwe to be mayor.

READ MORE: SACP governs its first municipality

On Sunday, speaking at the party's commemoration to its first chairperson, Joe Slovo, secretary general Blade Nzimande said that the reconfiguration of the alliance and a resounding ANC electoral victory, there must be clarity that "unless the movement (ANC) purposely acts to unite itself, we would not be able to drive a second, more radical phase of our democratic revolution".

"Of even fundamental importance is the need to unite and strengthen the alliance. However, the alliance cannot be strengthened unless it is reconfigured to deal with all the regressive tendencies in our movement...and selflessly serve our people wholeheartedly," said Nzimande.

He urged those present to emulate the "good leadership example of Joe Slovo", and selflessly and wholeheartedly serve the people.

Slovo, who was the party's long-serving leader, died in 1995 after a long battle with cancer.

Nzimande accuses EFF, BLF of racial chauvinism

In his speech, Nzimande also accused the Black First Land First (BLF) party and the EFF of racial chauvinism, and did not spare lobby group AfriForum, and accused it of using the courts to try to defend white racial privileges and to frustrate transformation.

"Failure to meaningfully transform the colonial growth path in our economy reproduces deeply embedded racism and newer forms of racial chauvinism as expressed by organisations such as the BLF, which represents some of the most backward forms of racial chauvinism, and to a certain extent the EFF as well," Nzimande spewed.

Nzimande had at the same time, applauded ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa for "his role in cleaning up the ANC, and government entities".

Read more on:    sacp  |  anc  |  blade nzimande  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man left critical after hijacking in Joburg

2019-01-06 18:25

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Diver struggles to wade through rubbish in Durban harbour
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rooiels 17:18 PM
Road name: R44

Bishopscourt 15:54 PM
Road name: Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 5 January Lottery draw 2019-01-05 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 