Sad ending for dog stoned in Oudtshoorn

Moddertjie after being rescued from a canal (Oudtshoorn Dogs In Need)

A dog rescued from a life of abuse at the hands of children in Oudtshoorn had nearly made it to her forever home, only to succumb to her injuries.

Sadly, Moddertjie (her nickname as she was found in mud), didn't live long enough to be adopted after an outpouring of sympathy and donations to help her.

"It's a cruel world... she was fine and then she died. It was horrific. We went hysterical," said Oudtshoorn Dogs In Need (Odin) founder Colleen Smith.

Possible homes had already been lined up for her once she recovered, but it was not to be.

"She got all the support, love and light from everyone... We still feel we failed her."

On Wednesday afternoon, a man alerted Odin employees to the dog's plight and told them that "hy kon dit nie meer vat nie" [he couldn't take it any longer] and that they have to rescue the dog.

When they arrived at the canal, which runs through an informal settlement, they found the animal tied up, metal wiring twined around its back legs, chest-deep in the mud.

The dog, who was about a year-and-a-half, had presumably bitten through ropes on her front legs which showed scarring.

An Odin employee lowered himself into the canal to rescue her while children watched on.

They washed the mud off her and rushed her to the vet. The canal the dog was rescued from (ODIN)