 

Sad ending for dog stoned in Oudtshoorn

2019-05-26 12:24

Jenna Etheridge

Moddertjie after being rescued from a canal (Oudtshoorn Dogs In Need)

A dog rescued from a life of abuse at the hands of children in Oudtshoorn had nearly made it to her forever home, only to succumb to her injuries.

Sadly, Moddertjie (her nickname as she was found in mud), didn't live long enough to be adopted after an outpouring of sympathy and donations to help her.

"It's a cruel world... she was fine and then she died. It was horrific. We went hysterical," said Oudtshoorn Dogs In Need (Odin) founder Colleen Smith.

Possible homes had already been lined up for her once she recovered, but it was not to be.

"She got all the support, love and light from everyone... We still feel we failed her."

On Wednesday afternoon, a man alerted Odin employees to the dog's plight and told them that "hy kon dit nie meer vat nie" [he couldn't take it any longer] and that they have to rescue the dog.

When they arrived at the canal, which runs through an informal settlement, they found the animal tied up, metal wiring twined around its back legs, chest-deep in the mud.

The dog, who was about a year-and-a-half, had presumably bitten through ropes on her front legs which showed scarring.

An Odin employee lowered himself into the canal to rescue her while children watched on.

They washed the mud off her and rushed her to the vet.

(Oudtshoorn Dogs In Need)

The canal the dog was rescued from (ODIN)

Social media users rose to the challenge and some supporters offered to pay for the vet bill.

It subsequently emerged that Moddertjie's injuries were worse than initially suspected. Her head had been struck by a rock.

She succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

Smith, who has been running her organisation for four years, said she hadn't slept since it happened.

Besides advocating for healthy yard dogs and targeting breeders, she also did outreach programmes in different areas.

"We thought we had curtailed that [cruel treatment] with all the education we do. But the parents are the problem," she said.

While some people knew to phone her organisation for help, she said it was common to hear adults instructing children to stone animals who were old, ill or troublesome.

They were investigating the incident.

Smith said: "We can’t leave it like this. We would be failing Moddertjie. It doesn’t end here."

(Oudtshoorn Dogs In Need)

The dog's back legs were tied with metal wire (ODIN)

 


