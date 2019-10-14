 

Sadtu calls for discipline during the 2019 NSC exams

2019-10-14 20:21

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) has called for discipline and dedication from pupils ahead of the matric examinations.

The union, which is largest in the education sector, wished the 790 405 pupils, who will be writing the 2019 national senior certificate (NSC), the best of luck.

The examinations are expected to begin on October 15 and end on November 28.

"Sadtu commends its members in particular and teachers in general who sacrificed their mornings, evenings and holidays providing pupils with extra lessons and support in order to ensure they pass.

"As part of providing additional pupil support to matriculants, Sadtu's mobile app has previous question papers for pupils to access free of charge. The importance of the national senior certificate cannot be over-emphasised," the union's general-secretary, Mugwena Maluleke, said.

Maluleke added despite the news that the general education certificate would be introduced in Grade 9, the NSC currently remained the only exit qualification that opened the doors to institutions of higher learning and world of work.

Transitional certificate

"The general education certificate will be a transitional certificate that will allow pupils to pursue technical and vocational streams at colleges.

"We understand this is a trying time for families of pupils writing these examinations, as they are filled with anxiety due to the gravitas of this class, which if passed, has the potential of changing the lives of pupils for the better. We, therefore, urge parents to give pupils their undivided support and guidance during this period.

"We also call for discipline and dedication from the pupils during the examination period. We urge them to use this time to focus on their studies and avoid destructive activities," Maluleke said.

The union pleaded with communities to cease protests that would make it difficult for pupils to access schools to write exams, but to rally behind schools to ensure they were safe so that learning, teaching and the writing of examinations take place.

READ: Gauteng ready for 2019 National Senior Certificate exams

Meanwhile, the union in Gauteng claims the situation at Eldorado Park Secondary School has become unbearable for teachers.

Provincial secretary Tseliso Ledimo said he was disappointed by the conduct of members of the school governing body (SGB) and a group of residents.

"We made huge progress toward resolving the issue of the return of 18 teachers. The union has been pursuing all available avenues to resolve the impasse. We also resolved to suspend our protest action in favour of engagement." 

He said the situation at the school "exposes the recklessness of the parents with the education of our children".

On October 9, the union held a meeting where decisions, including the return of teachers by October 14, were taken.

"Regrettably, the community, led by the SGB and DA, resolved to block the teachers from returning to the school. We learned with dismay that pupils stormed out of their classes today demanding the return of their teachers. The situation has become unbearable for the teachers at the school. This exposes the recklessness of the parents with the education of our children," said Ledimo.

Meanwhile, the union has welcomed the Gauteng Department of Education's intervention on behalf of matriculants.

On Monday, the department took matriculants to a study camp to prepare for their final examinations.

"… We equally call for the department to take appropriate measures to save the future of grade 8 to 11 pupils as a matter of extreme urgency. If this matter remains unresolved by October 18, the union shall revisit its position," Ledimo said.

Read more on:    sadtu  |  johannesburg  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

‘We will shut down the country until Kanya Cekeshe is set free’ – EFF Student Command

2019-10-14 19:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:17 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Morningstar 09:17 AM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Happy Sunday for two Daily Lotto players 2019-10-13 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 