 

Safety a top priority as funds hit R430 000 for petrol attendant

2019-06-03 15:21

Jenna Etheridge

Monet van Deventer and Nkosikho Mbele, (Photo: Facebook/Monet van Deventer)

Cape Town petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele, who inspired South Africans when he helped a customer who forgot her bank card at home, will have full control of money raised for him, fundraising platform BackaBuddy said on Monday.

At least R430 000 had been donated for the humble Mbele, who lives in Khayelitsha, by 13:00 on Monday.

BackaBuddy COO Catherine Du Plooy told News24 that Mbele indicated to them he feared for his life, following widespread coverage of the funds directed his way.

"In Khayelitsha, being famous is not always a good thing."

Following his request, BackaBuddy would administer the funds on his behalf.

"He still has full control of the funds. The money is his and he will decide who it goes to," said Du Plooy.

READ: Petrol attendant explains why he lent customer R100: 'I wish to bring peace and to bring people together'

This included paying for his children's education fees and living expenses for him and his family (his two children, mother and brother).

"Whatever he wants, we will do."

Last Thursday, Mbele, 28, paid for Monet van Deventer's petrol from his own pocket when she stopped at a petrol station on the N2 near Makhaza on her way to Cape Town, having realised she had forgotten her bank card.

In a Facebook post, she said he told her: "Ma'am you can't run out of petrol on the N2. I'll throw in R100 and then you can just bring back my R100 whenever you are near again."

He then put petrol in her tank, paying with his own bank card, and without taking down her details.

The kind act has made international headlines.

'Saved her life'

In her personal message on the BackaBuddy fundraising platform, Van Deventer said she would love to do something for him in return since he "saved [her] life".

"He trusted me [to return]. On my way back, I found him and returned his blessing. I asked him why he helped and trusted a stranger. He replied:, 'Ma'am I am a believer.'

"Thank you Nkosikho for giving me hope for South Africa. May Jesus bless you," Van Deventer wrote.

Mbele told News24 he did not want Van Deventer to be at risk on the highway after hearing many horror stories about the dangers on the N2.

"I know the N2 mos, I live there and know how dangerous it is."

"I was just doing what anyone else would have done, from the heart and God's will. I believe there is no black and white, I wish to bring peace and to bring people together."

He said his future involved a divine plan to help the less fortunate and bring joy.

"I want to do what God would want me to do. He put me on this planet for a purpose."

