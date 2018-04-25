 

Saftu 'national shutdown' to get under way

2018-04-25 05:48

Jenni Evans

Saftu secretary general Zwelinzima Vavi leads Saftu in a protest march against poverty. (Photo: Lameez Omarjee, Fin24)

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will protest countrywide on Wednesday over the national minimum wage, parallel to an as-yet unresolved bus strike.

"Every member, worker for any union or federation can join," said Saftu in its advertisements for the labour action at major cities in South Africa.

The federation's spokesperson Patrick Craven is expecting a large turnout and dismissed rumours that it might become violent.

The education department said schools will stay open.

The following routes will be used, and traffic might be congested as protesters take to the streets:

- In Johannesburg, marchers will assemble at Newtown Precinct Park before marching to the Department of Labour, the Gauteng Department of Health and Premier David Makhura's office.

- In Cape Town, marchers will assemble at Keizersgracht before marching to the City of Cape Town and Parliament.

- In Port Elizabeth, marchers will assemble at Vusi Dlamini Square before marching to Centenary Hall.

- In Bloemfontein, marchers will assemble at Batho Hall before marching to the Department of Labour.

- In Polokwane, marchers will assemble at SABC Park before marching to the departments of labour and social development.

- And, in Durban, marchers will assemble at Botha's Place before marching to Durban City Hall, the departments of labour, economic development and the premier's and mayor's offices.

Meanwhile, talks continued until late on Tuesday in an effort to resolve the national bus strike.

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant is helping mediate between five unions, and employers so there will be no bus services on Wednesday.

Trains are not expected to be affected by the strike.

