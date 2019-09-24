SAHRC calls on South Africa to 'unite in diversity'

The
South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has urged South Africans to use
Heritage Day as an opportunity to unite in their diversity, instead of using it
to divide.
While many across South Africa
take part in Heritage Day celebrations on Tuesday, violations based on the
right to equality still persist in the country, the commission's spokesperson
Gushwell Brooks said on Tuesday.
"Heritage Day gives all
within South Africa the opportunity to celebrate our diverse backgrounds whilst
accepting backgrounds which are different to our own. The diversity we are
gifted with, gives us an opportunity to learn from each other," he said.
The SAHRC was, however, very
concerned that diversity had become the source of division and conflict.
"These divisions are
observed through the commission’s exercise of its Constitutional mandate to
protect, promote and monitor the attainment of human rights as set out in
Chapter 2 of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights."
Hate speech
According to its Annual Trend
Analysis Report, which records complaints that the commission has received, the
highest number of violations it dealt with, involved the right to equality.
This was in light of complaints
of hate speech the commission received, particularly on social media.
"The instances of
xenophobia, hate speech and violations of the right to equality fly in the face
of the constitutional democracy we need to foster, a society based on the
foundations of equality, freedom and dignity for all," said Brooks.
"The commission thus
recognises that South Africa’s diversity in race, religion, culture, language,
ethnicity, social origins and other factors, is a treasure for this nation and
will be joining everyone within South Africa in celebrating Heritage Day on
Tuesday.
"It is incumbent on all of
us to build the social cohesion envisioned by our Constitution and the dream of
our democracy."