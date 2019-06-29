 

SAHRC concerned municipalities are not improving their audit outcomes

2019-06-29 16:49

Sesona Ngqakamba

The SAHRC has requested a meeting with Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (Supplied)

The SAHRC has requested a meeting with Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it is deeply concerned that municipalities are not improving their audit outcomes.

This follows Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu's release of the municipal audit report for the 2017/18 period.  

Makwetu, who is responsible for auditing government books, raised concerns about irregular expenditure in local government, flagging that it remained high, although lower than 2016/17 and previous years. The spending decreased from R29.7bn to R25bn. 

SAHRC spokesperson Gushwell Brooks said the commission had written a letter seeking an audience with Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and would in that meeting share its concerns regarding the state of municipalities among other interests it had on the state of the sphere of local government.

READ: AG: Just one clean audit in KZN

"The report by the Auditor-General is startling as it paints an overall picture which highlights that the performance of municipalities is progressively deteriorating at an alarming rate in key metrics with regard to past performances in this sphere of government," Brooks added. 

The commission said it was unacceptable that billions were still irregularly spent when millions of people in the country continued living in impoverished and deplorable conditions without adequate access to the most basic social services. 

"Twenty-five years into our constitutional democracy, it is regrettable and totally unacceptable that such wastage of precious resources is still rampant in our municipalities."

Brooks said the SAHRC would be robustly engaging with relevant stakeholders, including the South African Local Government Association, to ensure there was improved delivery of essential services in all communities across nine provinces. 

Read more on:    sahrc  |  local government
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Truck torched during protest over evictions in Dunoon

2019-06-29 15:54

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friday feels for one lucky player 2019-06-28 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 