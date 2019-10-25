SAHRC condemns 'barbaric' assault on Abigail Kubeka

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has described the assault on singer and actress Abigail Khubeka as "barbaric" and says it flies in the face of the kind of society the country is trying to foster.

"The commission is shocked and strongly condemns this barbaric act and is particularly concerned by this incident in light of South Africa's high rate of violence against women, often described as a 'war on women'," the SAHRC said in a statement on Friday.

The driver of a minibus taxi hit Khubeka in her face and mouth after a collision in Orlando, Soweto, on October 16.

"In a society built on the notion of Ubuntu and respect for elders, the assault against Khubeka flies in the face of the South African society we all wish to foster," said the SAHRC.

The commission says the attack cannot be dismissed as "sporadic acts of criminality" and intends to look into the matter and establish if Khubeka needs further assistance.

The commission also called on the police to catch the perpetrator.

IOL reported that a suspect had been identified, but Brigadier Mathapelo Peters was not immediately available for an update.

Khubeka's career has spanned decades, as she moved effortlessly between jazz, singing with stars who include Miriam Makeba and Abdullah Ibrahim, and acting roles which earned her a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards.