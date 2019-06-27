 

SAHRC guns for Gavin Watson's children over Agrizzi's k-word recording

2019-06-27 14:11

Sesona Ngqakamba

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alaister Russell)

The SA Human Rights Commission is considering taking the adult children of African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) CEO Gavin Watson to the Equality Court.

This is to seek clarity from the two, Roth and Lindsay Watson, on how a conversation they had with former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at his Fourways home, in which derogatory terms were used, was disseminated. 

An audio clip in which the former COO could be heard uttering racist rants was played when he testified at the state capture commission of inquiry in January. 

"That k****r needs a good hiding," are some of the things Agrizzi could be heard saying in the clip. 

The recording shocked South Africans and went viral on social media platforms. 

Zondo on Agrizzi's racist tirade: 'What you said was extremely offensive and totally unacceptable'

"The Equality Act specifically states that no one may disseminate or publicise any information that unfairly discriminates. Section 12 of the Equality Act is clear that no one may disseminate or publicise any information that unfairly discriminates," SAHRC regional manager Buang Jones said. 

Jones was speaking outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday after Agrizzi agreed to pay R200 000 to charity and publicly apologise for the racist rants

He said during the commission's consultations with Agrizzi's legal team, it came to their attention that the recording had been unlawfully disseminated without his knowledge. 

Jones added that because Section 12 of the Equality Act clearly stated that no one may distribute or make public information that unfairly discriminates, the commission was planning to launch the litigation on that basis. 

"They were in the same room as Mr Agrizzi. It was a private conversation, so they will have to explain to this court how the private conversation ended up in public and was widely disseminated in various media platforms."

Jones added that the hate speech case against Agrizzi was Part One of the commission's strategies and Part Two would focus on Watson. 

"The content of the recording is discriminatory and that's why we will pursue legal action."

He said more details on the litigation would soon be made public.

