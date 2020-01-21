 

SAHRC officials and Enoch Mpianzi's family find gates of lodge locked ahead of planned inspection

2020-01-21 14:03

Sesona Ngqakamba

A locked gate at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge. (Sesona Ngqakamba, News24)

A locked gate at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge. (Sesona Ngqakamba, News24)

SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) officials encountered a locked gate at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge near Brits in the North West on Tuesday when it arrived to conduct an inspection of the scene where 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi died. 

Mpianzi drowned while taking part in a Parktown Boys' High School Grade 8 orientation camp last week. 

He went missing on Wednesday when a raft he was on overturned in the Crocodile River. His body was discovered on Friday. 

The SAHRC's Buang Jones said the SAHRC stepped in to assist the boy's family, pointing out that there were many unanswered questions about the circumstances of the boy's death. 

Jones said the owner of the lodge had been notified about the visit and had agreed to open his gates. He added, however, that en route to the venue, the owner informed SAHRC officials that he would consult his lawyers to discuss the visit. 

Mpianzi's parents, Itamba Guy and Antionette Mpianzi, were among those who were supposed to take part in the inspection.

"We view this as an obstruction of the work of the SAHRC. It demonstrates an uncaring attitude on the part of Nyati Bush," Jones said. 

He added that the commission was permitted to enter any premises and perform its functions in terms of Section 16 of the Commission's Act. 

Jones emphasised that the lodge remained a crime scene until the police finalised its investigation and that they hoped the lodge would assist with the investigation.

The commission also raised concerns after it discovered that it was not the first time a pupil died at the lodge. It intended to bring this to the attention of the tourism department.

Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge

Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge

SAHRC officials encountered a locked gate at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge near Brits in the North West when it arrived to conduct an inspection of the scene where 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi died. (Sesona Ngqakamba, News24)

"Ten years ago there was a learner who also perished here. This is something that concerns us. We will also bring the conduct of Nyati Bush to the Department of Tourism because they are accredited."

The police were expected to assist the commission with the inspection.

Jones said the owner's behaviour suggested that the lodge was hiding information and that a subpoena would be issued if necessary.

"The gate is locked as you can see. It is really disheartening and it is something we really condemn in the strongest terms." 

By 13:00 the gates remained locked and Jones said they may be forced to jump over the fence. 

Just before 14:00 some members of the media had jumped over the gate.

