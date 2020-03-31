SAHRC reminds army, police of 'fundamental human rights' during lockdown

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says law enforcement must be reminded that the fundamental human rights of everyone in South Africa remain intact during the nationwide lockdown.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commission urged the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to "exercise greater tolerance and apply minimum force in the execution of their duties as has been urged by the President".

This follows footage circulating on social media which depicts law enforcement using unnecessary force against citizens who do not comply with lockdown regulations.

READ | Lockdown: Concern over conduct of law enforcement after 3 deaths

The SAHRC said it would continue to "monitor the observance of human rights during the national lockdown".

"The commission finds these incidents unpleasant and deeply concerning."

WATCH:

It noted the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's (IPID) investigation into the death of a 41-year-old man who was shot on Sunday in his home in Vosloorus.

READ | Not selling booze and tobacco during lockdown 'harmful to addicts'

Following the incident, an Ekurhuleni Metro Police official and a security guard were arrested for murder and attempted murder, IPID said.

"The commission commends the swift action by IPID in this matter."

It added, however, that some people were not obeying lockdown regulations and called on the public to stay at home and minimise the transmission of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

WATCH:

Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24’s Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab



