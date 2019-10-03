 

SAHRC takes FF Plus Limpopo leader to Equality Court over k-word video

2019-10-03 18:34

Jenna Etheridge

Marcelle Maritz. (Supplied, Netwerk24)

Marcelle Maritz. (Supplied, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has decided to take Limpopo FF Plus leader Marcelle Maritz to the Equality Court for allegedly using the k-word in an incident captured on video.

Provincial SAHRC manager Victor Mavhidula said on Thursday that the use of the conduct, on a prima facie basis, amounted to hate speech and was deeply concerning.

He said that they urged politicians on numerous occasions to recognise and take responsibility for the power they wielded through their words.

"It is trite and settled law that in our democracy, no tolerance will and should be given to hurtful epithets such as the k-word."

He told News24 there was a public outcry after the video emerged and that complaints were received from the DA, the EFF and numerous individuals.

The FF Plus previously said it was investigating the incident but Maritz, according to her party, denied the allegation.

A phone call to her went to voicemail on Thursday but her comment will be added if received.

She recently told Bosveld Review that her lawyers had advised her not to speak about the matter.

The FF Plus previously claimed the incident "reportedly took place" five years ago when Maritz was still a DA member.

DA MP Beyers Smit, however, said that was "a lie" and that the timestamp on the video indicated it was recorded "two years ago".

Maritz resigned from the DA in 2015.

In the video, a person, purportedly Maritz, was captured in a jocular conversation in what appeared to be an office setting, with two other women, one filming the video on a cellphone.

To laughter, she described herself as a churchgoer. One of the other women asked if it was the Afrikaans Protestant Church (APK).

The women then responded: "Die kerk sonder k***s (The church without k***s)."

Provincial DA leaders opened a case of crimen injuria against her last week.

FF Plus MP Wouter Wessels said the party was informed about the DA's plans to lay a charge against Maritz.

"The incident reportedly took place about five years ago when the member in question, Ms Marcelle Maritz, was still a DA councillor," he said in a statement, which the DA has since denied.

"Ms Maritz denies having used the word and therefore, the leadership of the FF Plus will conduct an internal investigation into the matter to get to the truth.

"The FF Plus is strongly opposed to any form of racism from any side of society and will take strict action if needs be."

Read more on:    da  |  ff plus  |  sahrc  |  racism
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Probe into why not a single student from 5 universities, including UCT and Wits, passed their surgery exam

2019-10-03 17:14

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three people strike it rich in Daily Lotto 2019-10-02 21:17 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 