 

SAHRC to conduct site inspection at Charlotte Maxeke hospital

2018-06-07 09:42

Iavan Pijoos

Vandalism at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. (Supplied)

Vandalism at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is expected to visit the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital for a site inspection on Thursday. 

The inspection comes after several reports alleging that there was a shortage of radiation oncologists at the hospital's oncology ward.

The commission said it was also alleged there was a breakdown of vital cancer treatment machines and delays in the provision of healthcare services to approximately 500 cancer patients who are waiting for radiation treatment. 

Aggrieved staff trashed the hospital and disrupted operations over bonuses the department owes them about a week ago.

Read: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital brought to a standstill over unpaid bonuses

Protesters broke the doors of the pharmacy and taps were deliberately opened to flood some sections of the hospital.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi described the unprotected strike at the time as "hooliganism".

Read more: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital protest is 'hooliganism' – Motsoaledi

Meeting with CEO, management

Motsoaledi, however, said the department did not deny that it owed the employees their bonuses.

"The general staff are owed bonuses. They have been paid their salaries and pay progression. The Gauteng department of health does not deny that they owe them that money. I understand that the matter was even discussed at the Gauteng cabinet meeting about the process to start paying them."

Commission spokesperson Zamakhize Mkhize said the delegation would meet with CEO Gladys Bogoshi and the management of the hospital on Thursday. 

"We will then do the site inspection and speak to some of the staff members at the oncology department. We will only brief media once that is done," Mkhize said.  

It has been reported that the Steve Biko Academic Hospital's oncology department in Pretoria is also under strain. 

On Tuesday, Motsoaledi dismissed claims that the country's health services are on the verge of collapse. He did, however, concede that the system was very distressed. 

Motsoaledi was responding Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba's comment during an eNCA interview last weekend that many "Life Esidimenis" were taking place across the country.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  protests  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Another nuclear safety scare at Pelindaba as management fumbles

2018-06-07 07:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters torch post office, municipal building in Bot River
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, June 6 2018-06-06 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 