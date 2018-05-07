 

SAHRC to continue probe into discrimination, racism, sexism at Unisa

2018-05-07 20:44

Jan Bornman

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will continue with the final leg of its hearings into allegations of unfair discrimination, racism, sexism and harassment at the University of South Africa (Unisa) from Tuesday.

The hearings started in February this year, after Unisa's vice-chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya requested the SAHRC to look into allegations at the university's College of Law.

"During the first sitting of the hearing, the commission invited staff members at the College of Law, unions and management at Unisa to present oral and written submissions to the investigation panel," said Gail Smith, spokesperson for the SAHRC.

"During the second sitting, staff members, interested parties and the Unisa management will have an opportunity to present their oral testimonies to the panel."

Following the allegations of widespread racism and lack of transformation at Unisa, the SAHRC decided to broaden its scope and investigate allegations at the entire institution, she said.

Earlier this year, Unisa said it treated the allegations of racism, harassment, discrimination and sexism as "serious".

"Council strictly condemns all forms of harassment in the workplace, in particular, sexual harassment; and takes the considered view that, where allegations against employees are proven true, it stands fully behind executive management for taking appropriate steps against the perpetrators," chairperson of the university's council, Sakhi Simelane, said.

Read more on:    unisa  |  sahrc

