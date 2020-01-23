Sale of multimillion-rand City of Tshwane mayoral house to yield 40 houses for elderly, disabled

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga is taking from the city and giving to the poor by placing the mayoral mansion on sale, with the proceeds going to the building of houses for those in need. Watch. WATCH

The sale of the multimillion-rand City of Tshwane mayoral house is set to yield 40 houses for the elderly and disabled in Atteridgeville.



The houses are currently under construction.

The mayoral mansion was sold for R5m at an auction in 2017, which the City transferred to the City's human settlements department to build houses for the needy.

City spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said Acting Mayor Abel Tau had visited the project in Atteridgeville Extension 19.

"In 2017, the DA-led administration elected to auction the mayoral mansion for R5m in an effort to use resources effectively by targeting low-hanging fruit to accelerate service delivery and support the commitment to be financial prudent in the City's affairs.

"As a result, 55 jobs have been created. Part of the project's success in improving access to decent housing is the utilisation of alternative building technology that is reliable, durable, environmentally friendly and easy to maintain," Taunyane said.

She added upon completion in April 2020, beneficiaries, who were currently on the National Housing Needs Register, would be given much-needed dignity by having a place to call home.

Tau said the selection criteria would be restricted to the elderly, people living with disabilities, child-headed households and the socio-economic circumstances of a family.

He added delays in completing the project was due to the handover process from the main contractor to a new one.

Tau said he would watch the project's progress closely to avoid further delays.