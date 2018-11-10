 

Salmonella outbreak: At least 20 hospitalised in Durban area

2018-11-10 16:01

Correspondent

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

At least 20 people have been hospitalised owing to salmonella poisoning in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, eNCA reported on Saturday.

Lancet Laboratories reportedly alerted doctors in the region about cases in both children and adults.

Food that has been affected include orange juice, eggs, fresh vegetables, frozen dinners, dairy products and peanut butter, based on tests by the laboratory.

Lancet says non-typhoidal salmonella species are the leading cause of bacterial food-borne illnesses.

Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. Salmonella bacteria typically live in animal and human intestines and are shed through faeces. Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food, according to Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms usually include vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

According to The Mercury, the outbreak started at the Old Town Italy restaurant in Umhlanga.

The restaurant's famous Hollandaise sauce – made from raw egg – is reportedly the source of the outbreak.  

But according to Times LIVE, other instances of salmonellosis have been reported in the area.

Other incidents

Four children attending a Cowies Hill creche were reportedly confirmed by doctors to have salmonellosis.

In addition, seven people who attended a private lunch spent almost a week at Hillcrest Private Hospital after eating a dessert made with egg.

A restaurant in Florida Road was reportedly closed for two days after its patrons reported falling ill.

Many pharmacies in the greater Durban area have reported a sudden spike in the demand for diarrhoea medication, Times Live reported. 

Lancet Laboratories urged people to practice proper hygiene and food safety.

"Food needs to be kept below 4°C.

"People have also been urged to wash their hands and fresh foods before consuming.

"The public is also advised to properly cook food until it's well done," the laboratory said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two 'high-ranking gangsters' among mourners at Pete Mihalik’s funeral

2018-11-10 15:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Man called racial slur after accidentally bumping woman with car in Margate
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 16:08 PM
Road name: N1

Cape Town 13:07 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, November 9 2018-11-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 