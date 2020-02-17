Samantha Mathane-Radebe was killed by police bullet - IPID

Samantha Mathane-Radebe was shot during a shootout between police and criminals. (Collan Mashaba)

The bullet that killed Samantha Mathane-Radebe during a shootout in Alexandra in January came from a police gun, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) announced.

According to EWN, IPID spokesperson Sontaga Siesa said: "The results indicate that the firearm that killed Samantha came from an officer's firearm."

Mathane-Radebe was only married for a month when she was struck by a bullet on January 15, News24 reported.

Mathane-Radebe, 29, had just returned from work when she was caught in the crossfire between the police and alleged hijackers.

She died just a few metres from her home.

Died at the scene

The suspects had allegedly hijacked an Audi at a Gautrain station earlier in the morning, according to the police.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Malatji said the suspects had shot at the police who returned fire.

In the process, Mathane-Radebe and another man were shot. She died at the scene, while the man, who was critically wounded, was taken to hospital.

Malatji said one of the alleged hijackers was arrested and a firearm was recovered from the scene.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole told eNCA he was unable to suspend or take any other action against the officer who is said to have been involved in the shooting of Mathane-Radebe.

"The moment there is an incident we immediately open an internal investigation. But if it's a matter handled by IPID or the Public Protector... we then wait for a factual report from the investigation institution. After they have given the factual report, I am then able to make a decision whether the outcome of that investigation, does it warrant that we should suspend a member... " Sitole told eNCA.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler