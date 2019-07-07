 

Samsa to investigate Port Elizabeth oil spill

2019-07-07 22:11

Kaveel Singh

Samsa (Supplied)

Samsa (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) on Sunday confirmed that an investigation has been launched after up to 400 litres of oil spilled into Port Elizabeth sea while a vessel was refuelling.

"The spillage has been contained to the water and is not expected to reach the beach or islands. A company contracted to assess the effect of the spill has confirmed that there are 'no oil traces in the water'," said Samsa spokesperson Tebogo Ramatjie.

Between 200 and 400 litres of oil spilled in the Port of Ngqura 20km north east of Port Elizabeth at around 04:40 on Saturday while bunkering services company, SA Marine Fuels, was refuelling the MV Chrysanthi S.

"The cause of the accident was overflow. SA Marine Fuels immediately activated an oil spillage control exercise to contain the oil spread," said Ramatjie.

Samsa CEO Sobantu Tilayi said that together with other authorities, they would inspect the beaches and islands off Port Elizabeth on Monday to confirm that the oil will not reach land.

"Samsa will conduct a comprehensive investigation into this unfortunate incident."

Tilayi said they would assist in whatever way they could.

"We know the impact that an oil spill can have, from the marine wildlife affected to the people who earn their living from the sea and the local economy, and we will do everything in our power not only to ensure that the impact of this spill is contained, but also to ensure that it never happens again."

Read more on:    marine life
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Farm manager attacked, thrown into fire in alleged land claims dispute

2019-07-07 21:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky day for two Daily Lotto players 2019-07-07 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 