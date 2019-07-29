Samuel Meyiwa’s family on his sudden death: 'He never truly healed from losing Senzo'

Senzo Meyiwa’s father Samuel Meyiwa passed away suddenly on Monday morning following a second stroke.



The father of the famous Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s health began to deteriorate after his son was shot and killed during a robbery in Vosloorus, Johannesburg, while at the house of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in October 2014. He had his first stroke in August 2016.

He died without getting justice for his son as the killers were never found.

Speaking to Move! The family spokesperson Nathi Ngwenya said the death was a shock to the whole family.

“We are shocked and heartbroken. We just lost him this morning so it’s difficult to even put our emotions into words.”

“Samuel was the head of our family so losing him is no small thing for us.”

Speaking on his last days, Nathi said that the happiest Samuel Meyiwa had been since Senzo’s death was last year when the Senzo Meyiwa Commemoration Games were held at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

“That was the happiest I had seen him. He was finally happy that his son was recognized and celebrated for the first time since he was murdered. It seemed to us that his health was improving from then on but only a few months later, we began to see the stress and heartbreak come back.”

“Senzo was everything to him, they were very close, and he just never truly healed from his son’s death.”

Nathi added that Samuel’s wife Nombifuthi Meyiwa is devastated by the loss of her husband.

“She [Nombifuthi] is devasted beyond words. Losing her son and now her husband has been the most painful experience for her, especially because it was so sudden and unexpected.”

He said the family would release a statement about funeral arrangements throughout the course of today.