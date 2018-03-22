 

Sanco encourages South Africans to continue to break down racial barriers

2018-03-22 09:50

Jan Bornman

Johannesburg – The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has encouraged South Africans to rededicate themselves to eradicate the legacy of colonialism and restore the dignity of those who were denied human rights during apartheid.

Sanco’s spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said issues, such as land restitution, racism and the treatment of the poor and vulnerable, need to be addressed.

"Land restitution without compensation represents an opportunity that must not be squandered to empower those, who were dispossessed, marginalised and impoverished, as part of redress of past atrocities, which include gross human rights violations," he said.

Mahlangu added that South Africans should continue to work towards unity, reconciliation and nation-building.

"We must confront the selfishness of beneficiaries of white supremacy, including privilege and redouble efforts to mobilise society for a new partnership of shared growth and development," he said.

"Even though the country has made huge strides in breaking down racial barriers, all of us must realise that nation building is a process that must still be earnestly pursued to overcome the colonial legacy of poverty, inequality and underdevelopment," Mahlangu said.

Read: More should be done to protect rights of the vulnerable - Mabuza

He said South Africans need to celebrate the heroes of the past and ensure their descendants have access to land and socio-economic rights.

Despite the strides made in correcting the wrongs of the past, the Life Esidimeni tragedy and the deaths of two pupils who died in pit toilets, "must weigh heavily on the consciences" of all, Mahlangu added.

He encouraged communities to continue putting pressure on the government and to remind authorities of their constitutional obligation to uphold human rights.

