Sanco: Rock throwing needs urgent interventions

Johannesburg – The South African National Civic Organisation has condemned incidents of rocks being thrown off bridges and onto passing cars in KwaZulu-Natal.

A 7-year-old boy and a woman were killed when a rock was apparently thrown onto the car they had been travelling in on the N2 highway between Tongaat and Ballito, north of Durban, on December 28, and another incident occurred over the weekend where a 30-year-old man was seriously injured.

Sanco called on KwaZulu-Natal authorities to put in place "extraordinary measures" that will curb such incidents.

"Deployment of road rangers to monitor movements on bridges including potential threats and perpetrators, installation of surveillance cameras as well as flood lights on affected bridges will save lives as part of eradicating the heinous phenomenon," said Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu.

"KwaZulu-Natal Police said a 30-year-old man was 'seriously injured' when a rock was thrown at his car at about 22:00 on Saturday night while he was travelling along the N2 northbound in the Tongaat area, and 'he was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention'," he said.

Mahlangu said these incidents required immediate and drastic action to send "an unequivocal message to perpetrators".

"A task team must be established to ensure that no effort is spared to ensure the safety of road users whose lives are threatened by mindless and heartless anarchists who have no regard for human lives," he said.