 

Sanco: Rock throwing needs urgent interventions

2018-01-07 22:46

Jan Bornman

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The South African National Civic Organisation has condemned incidents of rocks being thrown off bridges and onto passing cars in KwaZulu-Natal.

A 7-year-old boy and a woman were killed when a rock was apparently thrown onto the car they had been travelling in on the N2 highway between Tongaat and Ballito, north of Durban, on December 28, and another incident occurred over the weekend where a 30-year-old man was seriously injured.

Sanco called on KwaZulu-Natal authorities to put in place "extraordinary measures" that will curb such incidents.

"Deployment of road rangers to monitor movements on bridges including potential threats and perpetrators, installation of surveillance cameras as well as flood lights on affected bridges will save lives as part of eradicating the heinous phenomenon," said Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu.

"KwaZulu-Natal Police said a 30-year-old man was 'seriously injured' when a rock was thrown at his car at about 22:00 on Saturday night while he was travelling along the N2 northbound in the Tongaat area, and 'he was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention'," he said.

Mahlangu said these incidents required immediate and drastic action to send "an unequivocal message to perpetrators".

"A task team must be established to ensure that no effort is spared to ensure the safety of road users whose lives are threatened by mindless and heartless anarchists who have no regard for human lives," he said.

Read more on:    sanco  |  durban

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng police arrest 484 suspects over the weekend

2018-01-07 22:46

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Class of 2017 achieves a 75.1% pass rate
 

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!

WATCH this awesome highlights montage from The Grand Tour season 2...

 
 

You won't want to miss...

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Riviersonderend 10:49 AM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 08:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 6 2018-01-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 