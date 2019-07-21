 

SANCO to picket outside Potchefstroom court as Thandi Modise appears for animal cruelty case

2019-07-21 20:26

Sesona Ngqakamba

Thandi Modise.

Thandi Modise. (Loanna Hoffmann)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) in the North West plans to picket in support of National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise when she appears in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

Modise faces charges of animal cruelty. 

She was accused of leaving her North West farm unattended, causing the death of more than 50 pigs and other animals five years ago, News24 previously reported.

Reports that a warrant of arrest had been issued for the speaker in June after failing to appear in court were denied by Parliament. The court date was moved to July 22. 

However, the civic organisation said it believed the charges against the speaker were a "racist political agenda that seeks to vilify and project her as a callous and irresponsible individual". 

SANCO provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe said it would be double jeopardy for Modise to be punished for the harrowing incident she had struggled to put behind her. 

"We urge all progressive forces to come out in their numbers to join the picket in support of our liberation struggle heroine and nation builder. We can't fold our arms when there are white supremacists hell-bent on turning our criminal justice system into kangaroo courts and furtherance of racist ideologies.

"Modise, whose name organisations like AfriForum are desperately trying to besmirch and project as uncompassionate, is among the tried and tested matured leaders who could play a crucial role in the 'New Dawn' as the country reclaims nation building, unity, social cohesion including reconciliation. Renewed character assassination attempts by myopic reactionary forces will only serve to undermine the national objective," Sebegoe said.

The organisation said it sympathised with Modise because she was an "incorruptible and ethical leader" who had ruffled many feathers during her tenure as premier of the province. 

Complaints against Modise first surfaced in July 2014 after the discovery of the carcasses of more than 50 animals at her farm that included pigs, geese, ducks, sheep and goats.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sanco  |  thandi modise  |  mahikeng  |  animal cruelty
NEXT ON NEWS24X

16 injured after taxi rolls into swamp near Welkom

2019-07-21 20:07

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R400 000 with no Sunday winner 24 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 