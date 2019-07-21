SANCO to picket outside Potchefstroom court as Thandi Modise appears for animal cruelty case

The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) in the North West plans to picket in support of National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise when she appears in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Monday.



Modise faces charges of animal cruelty.

She was accused of leaving her North West farm unattended, causing the death of more than 50 pigs and other animals five years ago, News24 previously reported.

Reports that a warrant of arrest had been issued for the speaker in June after failing to appear in court were denied by Parliament. The court date was moved to July 22.

However, the civic organisation said it believed the charges against the speaker were a "racist political agenda that seeks to vilify and project her as a callous and irresponsible individual".

SANCO provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe said it would be double jeopardy for Modise to be punished for the harrowing incident she had struggled to put behind her.

"We urge all progressive forces to come out in their numbers to join the picket in support of our liberation struggle heroine and nation builder. We can't fold our arms when there are white supremacists hell-bent on turning our criminal justice system into kangaroo courts and furtherance of racist ideologies.

"Modise, whose name organisations like AfriForum are desperately trying to besmirch and project as uncompassionate, is among the tried and tested matured leaders who could play a crucial role in the 'New Dawn' as the country reclaims nation building, unity, social cohesion including reconciliation. Renewed character assassination attempts by myopic reactionary forces will only serve to undermine the national objective," Sebegoe said.

The organisation said it sympathised with Modise because she was an "incorruptible and ethical leader" who had ruffled many feathers during her tenure as premier of the province.

Complaints against Modise first surfaced in July 2014 after the discovery of the carcasses of more than 50 animals at her farm that included pigs, geese, ducks, sheep and goats.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter