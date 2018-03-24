Sanco welcomes amendment to State Capture inquiry regulations

The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) urged that the inquiry into State Capture start without further delay to prevent looting, in a statement welcoming a presidential amendment to the regulations governing the inquiry.

"Processes which have thus far been used for showboating and political posturing must be abandoned and issues that fall within the mandate and terms of the commission referred to it without further delay for in-depth investigation," said Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu.

This followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Friday that regulation (8)2 of the commission of inquiry into State Capture to limit the admissibility of evidence to circumstances where a witness may incriminate themselves, had been amended.



The inquiry will be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on the recommendation of former Public Prosecutor Thuli Madonsela who produced a report on complaints about state capture.



Mahlangu said that state institutions which were weakened by indecision and poor leadership during era of former president Jacob Zuma must also be strengthened for them to fulfill their constitutional mandate.

"Critical appointments must be expedited to reposition them for administrative justice and efficiency," Mahlangu said.



