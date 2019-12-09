 

SANDF brought in to help rescue 150 people from flooded Mamelodi church

2019-12-09 20:49

Ntwaagae Seleka

A driver was rescued after his vehicle was caught in flash floods in Centurion.

A driver was rescued after his vehicle was caught in flash floods in Centurion. (Twitter/@Abramjee)

About 150 people who were trapped in a church in Mamelodi following flash floods that hit parts of the area on Monday have been rescued.

The City of Tshwane's acting mayor, Abel Tau, expressed his gratitude for the joint effort that was led by the City's emergency services and police.

"There are no reported casualties, and everybody is accounted for so far," Tau said.

The City has made arrangements to shelter those affected by the floods.

Those who wish to assist or donate relief material to the flood victims can do so at the Nelmapius library.

Meanwhile, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has deployed two helicopters to Mamelodi.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobhozi said the helicopters had rescued 70 people who were trapped in Centurion before they flew to Mamelodi.

pretoria  |  floods  |  weather
