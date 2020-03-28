SANDF calls in Reserve Force to assist in coronavirus fight

The South African Defence Force (SANDF) has called up members of its Reserve Force to assist in the fight against the coronavirus.

Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini in a statement on Saturday said these members would complement SANDF members already deployed and was in line with the National Disaster Management Act which provides that the defence force must release its personnel to a national Organ of State for rendering of emergency services.

The Act provides for the SANDF to assist with the movement of people and goods to, from or within a disaster stricken or threatened area, he explained.

“The SANDF will be deployed in various capacities in the implementation of the national lockdown in order to execute a broad plan of urban and rural operations,” he said.

“Similarly, the SA Military Health Service has called up Reserve Force doctors, nurses, operational emergency care practitioners together with teams to work with other health practitioners in various fields.”

He appealed to civilian employers to release their staff members called up for Reserve Force service.

President Cyril Ramaphosa a letter to the speaker of the National Assembly this week informed members of Parliament that 2 820 soldiers have been deployed for the nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

This at a cost of R641 200 290.