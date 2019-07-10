 

SANDF headscarf case: Major's lawyers hoping for ministry intervention

2019-07-10 18:26

Kamva Somdyala

Major Fatima Isaacs. (Netwerk24)

Major Fatima Isaacs. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Major Fatima Isaacs, a Muslim member of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) hauled before a disciplinary hearing for refusing to remove her headscarf while on duty, was on Wednesday formally charged for "disobeying a direct command".

Isaacs made a brief appearance at a military court in Cape Town on Wednesday. She is due to appear before a senior military judge next month for the full case to be heard.

Her attorney, Igshaan Higgins said she was handed her warning statements and was formally charged.

He said while the matter will now go ahead on August 7, he was hoping for an amicable resolution before that if the Department of Defence intervenes.

"We are hoping for ministerial intervention in this matter," Higgins said.

He explained that an intervention would mean resolving the matter "amicably among the parties involved in order to respect the right to freedom of religion as it is written in the Constitution".

Higgins and advocate Rosaline Nyman will go on record as her legal counsel on the return date.

The major has been a member of the armed forces for the past 10 years and works as a clinical forensic pathologist at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg.

News24 previously reported that an advisor to Issacs, Nazeema Mohamed, said the SANDF's action was "Islamophobic, sexist and showed a poor attitude towards women" adding that the headscarf did not obstruct any insignia or military rankings.

Responding to the matter, SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi previously said everyone who joined the defence force was not only taught basic training, but about policies and regulations too. 

Mgobozi further said, "As the defence force, we have one culture, which is a military culture. Therefore, all members are expected to adhere to the military culture and code."

Read more on:    sandf  |  freedom of expression
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gordhan files review of 'dishonest, reckless' Mkhwebane’s 'rogue unit' report

2019-07-10 18:01

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three Daily Lotto players are R150 000 richer 2019-07-09 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 