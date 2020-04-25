SANDF members charged with 'stealing and selling army firearms'

Two SA National Defence Force members accused of stealing weapons from the military base in Pretoria have been released on bail.



Lance Corporal Sidwel Babini Tyawana, 36, and Sapper Tumelo Christian Mangale, 28, were granted bail by a Court of a Senior Military Judge on Wednesday.



They were arrested after a joint investigation by the Military Police and Gauteng branch of the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC) Unit after 18 R4 rifles and three pistols went missing from the SA Army Engineer Formation, Tek Base in Lyttelton.

Investigation

The investigation led to the arrest of Tyawana in Oudtshoorn on 3 February. Two days later, Mangale was arrested while on duty at the SA Army Engineer Formation.

The investigation discovered that some firearms were allegedly sold to people, particularly in the East Rand area.



Following leads, a Gauteng education department employee, Kgotso Mooketsi, 36, was arrested in Springs while in alleged possession of an R4 rifle and three empty magazines.



Mooketsi, who is out on bail for an unrelated armed robbery case, appeared in the Springs Magistrate's Court in February and April.

He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again in May.



Another 13 R4 rifles and a 9mm pistol have been recovered in Daveyton, and one 9mm pistol in a veld in Kwa-Thema. The recovered firearms have been sent for ballistic testing in Pretoria.