SANDF names soldier found in burnt out car in Cape Town

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has named the soldier whose body was found in a burnt out car in the Cape Town suburb of Blue Downs as Staff Sergeant Michael Njomane.

Njomane's name was withheld until the SANDF was certain that his family had been informed of his death.

His body was found in the boot of a burnt out vehicle on Sunday, August 18, after the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services extinguished the fire.

READ | Body found in the boot of a burnt vehicle

"He was recently transferred to the Western Cape and he is from Eastern Cape at Mount Coke, in Idutywa," a communiqué to News24 on behalf of SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi stated.

A memorial service in his honour is scheduled for this Thursday and, if all of the formalities relating to the investigation into his death are completed in time, he will be buried on Saturday.

It is not yet confirmed whether the fire caused his death, or whether he had sustained other injuries beforehand, as post-mortem results were still being completed.

Njomane had been stationed at one of the military bases in the Western Cape, the SANDF said after his death.

The SANDF has also denied that Njomane was one of the soldiers deployed to assist gang-ridden areas in the Cape Flats for two months, IOL reported.

SANDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Hamilton Ngubane said previously that the car in which he was found was a Hyundai Accent which belonged to the government.

"Reasons for this painful act are not yet known, and the SANDF is in constant liaison with the Mfuleni SAPS who are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident," Ngubane said.

One person has already appeared in court in connection with the police investigation.

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Blackheath, while a second suspect, aged 24, was nabbed two days later in connection with the case.

Theodore Loggenberg has already made a brief appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court, the Daily Voice reported.

His case was postponed.

The police have been asked for an update on the second suspect, and it will be added when received.

