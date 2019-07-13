SANDF troops undergo 'mission readiness training' ahead of deployment in Cape Town

SA National Defence Force (SANDF)
troops in Cape Town are receiving "mission readiness training" ahead
of their deployment in the city's gang-infested areas, where they will be
offering support to local police efforts in combating crime.
The troops arrived in Cape Town on
Friday.
SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General
Mafi Mgobozi confirmed to News24 on Saturday that the troops are receiving the
orientation to ensure they are prepared.
The training includes a briefing of
the areas in which the troops will be active. Mgobozi added that the
preparation is necessary to ensure troops are ready before they are deployed.
Mission readiness training also includes
the objectives of the mission, expectations of troop conduct and preparation
for engagement with the public, added Department of Defence and Military Veterans
spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.
The 10 Cape Town precincts identified
for support by the SANDF are Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Elsies
River, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Philippi, Kraaifontein and Manenberg.
No further information on the expected
date of deployment, or how many troops are being deployed, was available, with
Mgobozi citing the safety of SANDF members as the reason.
The SANDF is still waiting for legal
documentation, or their deployment papers, to be signed off. Mgobozi declined
to comment on when the SANDF expected to receive these documents.
Police Minister Bheki Cele announced
on Thursday in his budget speech that President Cyril Ramaphosa had given the
go-ahead for soldiers to enter crime-ridden areas on the Cape Flats.
