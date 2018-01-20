SANDF warns of recruitment scam

Cape Town - The South African National Defence Force has warned of a recruitment scam operating in the Eastern and Western Cape.

Defence spokesperson, Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi, said they believed a syndicate was posing as a recruitment agency of the SANDF.

“These perpetrators mislead and lure innocent victims into paying a certain amount of money for transportation to various parts of the country, with the hope of joining the SANDF,” he said.

Mgobozi said SANDF recruitment processes were free, and no amount of money was required for application.

He said the SANDF did not use any agency or association for recruitment.

“The SANDF advertises its application forms annually in national newspapers as well as on its websites,” he said.

Mgobozi said members of the public were encouraged to report any person or persons who demanded money from them with the promise of employment in the SANDF to their nearest police stations or SANDF units or bases.

