A warrant officer in the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is expected to appear in the Thaba Tshwane military court on Tuesday following his arrest for alleged involvement in a cash-for-jobs scam.

The man was arrested on Friday after an investigation by the military police and defence intelligence, SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi said.

This followed tip-offs from "defrauded victims" in and around Tshwane, he said.

"It is alleged that the suspect had promised members of the community in Tshwane, where he lived, that their children must apply and would get work in the defence force [and took money from them]," Mgobozi told News24.

"When January came and intake started last week, they were not called up. The community reported that he had promised to give them jobs and nothing happened."

It was unclear how many people had been affected by the alleged scam as investigations are still under way.

The possibility of further arrests has also not been ruled out, he said.

The warrant officer was being held at a military police station ahead of his court appearance.

"The SANDF would like to reiterate that no corrupt activities by any member, no matter the rank, will be tolerated in this organisation," Mgobozi said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter