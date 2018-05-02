 

Sandile Mantsoe found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena

2018-05-02 13:29

Jeanette Chabalala

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has found Sandile Mantsoe, guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena.

Mantsoe stabbed Mokoena and tried to hide the murder by burning her remains. 

Acting Judge Peet Johnson also found Mantsoe guilty of defeating the ends of justice and of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Mokoena's charred remains were found by a passer-by in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg in April 2017.

Mantsoe previously claimed that Mokoena was a violent person, who was "addicted" to the high life.

In a statement read out in court previously, Mantsoe also claimed Mokoena used to beat him up and that she became angry and depressed after she was raped by the friend of a former lover.

READ: Defence closes its case in Sandile Mantsoe's murder trial without calling witnesses

He also alleged that Mokoena used to cut herself and that her sister had witnessed this.

Mantsoe, a married father of three, had reportedly been in a romantic relationship with Mokoena since October 2016. It is believed that he and his wife were estranged.

The accused denied killing Mokoena but, during his bail application, he claimed that he had disposed of her body after he came home and found that she had committed suicide.

