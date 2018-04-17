 

Sandile Mantsoe often abused Karabo Mokoena, friend tells court

2018-04-17 18:37

Jeanette Chabalala

Sandile Mantsoe (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Sandile Mantsoe (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A friend of Karabo Mokoena has told the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that she witnessed murder accused Sandile Mantsoe be abusive to Mokoena on several occasions. 

Puleng Mthethwa, who had known Mokoena since 2014, testified on Tuesday morning that Mokoena and Mantsoe's relationship seemed normal until she witnessed a number of incidents. 

Mantsoe is facing a charge of premeditated murder in the death of Mokoena, who was killed on April 28, 2017.

Mokoena's charred remains were discovered in an open veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg. 

READ: Karabo Mokoena's alleged killer claims he's been assaulted in prison, court hears

Mantsoe is also charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, for allegedly assaulting Mokoena on March 27, 2017.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

Mthethwa told the court that the first incident she witnessed was when Mantsoe smashed Mokoena's phone against the wall after she refused to let him have fingerprint access to it. The incident happened at the Hydro apartment where he lived at the time, she said. 

She said a day after the incident, Mokoena went to Mantsoe's place and asked if he was going to fix the phone but, "Sandile said no". 

Mokoena was 'excited to start living her life'

"They were arguing that the person responsible for the damage needs to fix it. He got up and pushed Karabo against the wall, strangling her."

She also told the court that at one point, Mantsoe had not been home for a while and when he returned, she witnessed him opening the bedroom door and allegedly flinging Mokoena towards a glass table while she was naked. 

Mthethwa alleged that Mantsoe also left Mokoena on the side of the road with her luggage after she asked him to take her home. 

"Did she seem suicidal?" Advocate Pakanyiswa Marasela, for the State, asked Mthethwa. 

READ: 'New developments' lead to postponement of Karabo Mokoena murder trial

Mthethwa replied: "Even after all the abuse, she said she was excited to start living her life."

Mantsoe, a married father of three, had reportedly been in a romantic relationship with Mokoena since October 2016. It is believed that he and his wife were estranged.

The accused has denied killing Mokoena but, during his bail application, he said he had disposed of her body after he came home and found that she had committed suicide.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday at 10:00.

Read more on:    sandile mantsoe  |  karabo mokoena

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dlamini, Bhengu argue they should not be held financially responsible for CPS contract extension debacle

2018-04-17 18:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths edge up by 14% from last year
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 14 2018-04-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 