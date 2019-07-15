Sandton rugby star robbery: Police hunt for suspect who drove white sedan

Wallabies star David Pocock kicked off his six-month sabbatical in South Africa last week, spending time with newly established conservation organisation WildArk on their first wildlife conservancy, Pridelands, in Limpopo. Watch. WATCH

Gauteng police are on the hunt for a suspect who snatched a cellphone from an Australian rugby player in Sandton on Saturday night.

"It is alleged that the 23-year-old player was walking with his teammates from a restaurant back to the hotel, when a white, four-door sedan stopped next to them.

"The victim was talking on his phone when the suspect jumped out of the car and snatched the cellphone from the victim's hand and ran back to the car," spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement on Monday.

The international rugby player, Taniela Tupou, had been to dinner with eight other players across the road from the hotel when the incident occurred, News24 earlier reported.

"The victim sustained minor injuries to his hand after he reportedly ran after the suspect and hit the back window of the suspect's vehicle with his hand before it could speed off," Masondo added.

The Australian prop, who was slightly injured in the ordeal, is in the country with his team to face off with the Springboks this weekend.

Tupou indicated, in a statement from the team's spokesperson Chris Ford on Sunday, that the police took statements from all the players and believed it was part of a series of incidents that night.

Police have since opened a robbery case and are searching for the suspects.

Law enforcement officials have called on members of the public who have any information, to come forward.

