Sanef condemns Malema's comments on eNCA

Pretoria - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef)
has condemned "inflammatory remarks" made by EFF leader Julius Malema
on social media about eNCA, which has led to threats being made against
journalists working at the broadcaster.
Earlier this week, Malema took to Twitter accusing eNCA of
advocating an "anti-black agenda" and supporting white supremacy.
In a statement, Sanef said it recognises and supports Malema's
right to criticise media houses and to engage editors in robust debates about
how news it covered, but that right does not extend to making spurious and
inflammatory remarks that could endanger journalists.
eNCA editor-in-chief Mapi Mhlangu confirmed to Sanef that
members of her team have been at the receiving end of abuse and threats
following Malema's remarks.
'Regrettable'
"This is regrettable and must be condemned. When the
EFF threatened journalists from ANN7 to stay away from its press conferences, Sanef
met the leadership of the party and conveyed our concern about these tactics,"
said Sanef.
"We implored the EFF to voice its concerns with media
houses through the appropriate channels and not to target journalists. We again
reiterate this call."
In an editor's note, Mhlangu said the allegations made by
Malema were disturbing given the values at the core of eNCA's journalism over
the last decade.
"Despite our relatively small size as a news
organisation, we have consistently dedicated our limited resources to stories
which have put justice, equality and human rights at the centre of our news, in
line with our insistence that we offer news without fear or favour," said
Mhlangu.
"Our staff have consistently told stories about what is
broken in this country, how it can be fixed and how we can make each other
accountable."
Ownership
She said Malema's characterisation of eNCA is not supported
by the factual record.
Mhlangu added that the channel's majority stakeholder is a
Black empowerment company, Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), and of that a
significant share of eMedia is held by the South African Clothing and Textile
Workers' Union (Sactwu).
"The ownership of eNCA through eMedia is therefore not
as has often been alleged in public.
"Additionally, the staff members at eNCA are
representative of the diversity of people who make up contemporary South
Africa, who bring to their work divergent political views and social
experiences, which inform our story-telling in ways which South Africans have
appreciated to the extent of making us the most-watched channel among news
viewers."
She said that media freedom and the safety of journalists
are under increasing threat around the world and that South Africans fought
long and hard to guarantee this freedom as a pillar of the constitutional
democracy.
"Political parties, leaders and citizens have the
freedom to criticise the media, but also have the responsibility to do so
through the channels available to them in ways which contribute to
strengthening democracy and accountability."
Sanef said complains about eNCA's editorial coverage should
be lodged with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA or the Press
Council, in the case of online content.