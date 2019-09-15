SANEF determined to engage EFF despite 'many failed attempts'

The South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) says that besides many failed attempts it remains determined to engage the EFF.

"Despite being told by Julius Malema on social media to 'go to hell' at the weekend while our council meeting was taking place, the Sanef Council still confirmed and reiterated the importance of trying to continue to engage with the EFF despite many failed attempts.

"We believe it is critical to keep communication channels open and we will formally request a meeting," Sanef said in a statement on Sunday.

This comes after the editor's forum discussed several issues, including the EFF's "banning" of amaBhungane and Daily Maverick's investigations unit Scorpio from attending the party's events, including press conferences during its September council sitting in Pretoria on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Malema bans amaBhungane and Daily Maverick's Scorpio from EFF events: 'We shall treat them as enemies'

During the sitting, Sanef confirmed its solidarity with banned journalists and their commitment to holding the EFF to account.

"Sanef, again, notes that the ban came after Scorpio published several exposés on Malema, party deputy president Floyd Shivambu, Shivambu's brother Brian, as well as a cousin of Malema's.

"Scorpio has alleged that a R16.1m transfer has been made from VBS to Brian Shivambu's company Sgameka Projects – effectively a shell company. Scorpio has further alleged that at least R5.3m of the R16.1m flowed to Mahuna Investments. Scorpio reported that Mr Malema used Mahuna Investments' business account as his "personal slush fund," the organisation explained.

Sanef further challenged Malema and other EFF leaders to use appropriate channels to disprove these reports, which include the Ombud's office and the Press Council if they feel aggrieved.

ALSO READ: Sanef 'appalled' by Malema's call to ban amaBhungane, Daily Maverick's Scorpio from EFF events